Carmel priest suspended on allegations of inappropriate conduct with minor

CARMEL — A priest has been suspended from a Carmel church after it was alleged he engaged in inappropriate conduct with a minor.

Fr. James De Oreo was officially suspended from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish last Friday after the allegations were reported to the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana, according to Gabby Hlavek, the Diocese's director of communications.

The allegations have been reported to the Indiana Child Protective Services, Hlavek said.

"A preliminary investigation is ongoing, and precautionary measures are in place according to Canon 1722 of the Code of Canon Law. During the investigation, Father De Oreo should be treated with the presumption of innocence," the Diocese said in a statement.

De Oreo was ordained in 2018, according to Hlavek.

The Diocese is asking anyone who is aware of possible misconduct involving De Oreo to come forward.

Reports can be made to Child Protective Services 800-800-5556 or local law enforcement. People can also call Jackie Montrie, the Diocese's victim assistance coordinator, at 765-464-4988.

"We all share a commitment to be part of the Church’s mission to respect and protect people of every age. We invite you to join us in prayer for the healing guidance of the Holy Spirit on behalf of all who have been victims of abuse," the Diocese said.

De Oreo has not been criminally charged.