Caught on video: IMPD searching for armed suspects caught breaking into home on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help to identify five suspects who were caught on video breaking into a home on Indianapolis' north side.

The break-in happened sometime overnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive and was reported to police the following afternoon.



Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives say the homeowner was not home at the time of the incident and no one was injured. Detectives were able to use ring doorbell camera video from the victim's home to develop suspect images and descriptions.

RING VIDEO: IMPD seeks help finding suspects in home break-in

Police say at least one of the suspects appeared to have been armed with a handgun with an extended magazine during the break-in.

If you have any information about the identities of the individuals in the video above please contact the IMPD North District Office at 317-327-6100 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.