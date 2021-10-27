Ceasefire weekend in Indianapolis: Organizers plan cleanups, peace rallies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Ceasefire Team is calling for a 72-hour ceasefire weekend in all of Indianapolis.

Throughout the city, community organizers are holding events over the weekend to help connect residents.

Organizers say they hope the ceasefire weekend will inspire residents to continue to stop the violence in the weeks and weekends to come.

"We are here today to say that we are taking the responsibility for our community," Community Church Indy Senior Pastor Antonio Lipscomb said.

Della Brown said she wanted to organize a 72 hour ceasefire weekend after an increase in violence over Labor Day weekend when nearly 20 people were shot, more than five fatally.

Brown reached out to Ron G, who helped organize similar efforts in the past, to help plan this weekend.

"We all have a part in this," Ron said. "We are just here to restore hope and spread love."

The weekend will include several efforts in different areas of Indianapolis.

East 42nd Street and North Post Road

Robert Brooker and Audrey McPherson are organizing two community cleanup events, a peace rally and a cookout.

The cleanup events will run from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday. Participants will meet at East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

The peace rally and cookout, which will provide free food to the community, will happen from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

If it rains on Saturday, all events will be held on Sunday.

East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue

Amber Lynch is organizing a cleanup and rally.

The cleanup will be held from 9 a.m. until noon on Sunday.

The peace rally will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday and feature giveaways and activities for children.

West 30th Street and Moller Road

Danielle Hurst is organizing a peace rally starting from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Gustafson Park.

There will be a free cookout, activities for kids and a trunk-or-treat during the rally.

Barrington Area

Anthony Hampton is representing the southeast side of the city during the ceasefire weekend.

Hampton is organizing a community event from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at 2618 East Bethel Avenue.

The event will have a DJ, food and activities for kids.

East 25th and North Sherman Drive

Shirley Jackson is organizing a cleanup event and rally.

The cleanup, weather permitting, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. The rally and community event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be free food, music, job training programs and activities for kids at the Saturday event.

West 34th Street and North Illinois Street

Marcus Hall is organizing a peace rally starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

There will be food, free haircuts and backpacks and information from Ivy Tech at the rally.

If the weather delays the event on Saturday, it will be postponed to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Teen boys basketball tournament

Montana Fitzpatrick is hosting a basketball tournament starting at 9 a.m. Sunday at the JTV Hill Center off of Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue.

Organizers said the events are open to everyone, even if they don't live in specific areas.