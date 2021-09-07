19 shot, 6 fatally over Labor Day weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 20 people were shot in Indianapolis since Saturday of the Labor Day weekend in Indianapolis, according to information gathered from police.

Four of those fatal shootings happened within four hours Monday afternoon and into the evening.

WRTV

"We'll be as responsive to the community's needs as we can," IMPD Officer William Young said. "We've said it before, we can't put an officer on every street, people have to sometimes police themselves almost. It's frustrating. We have to come to some kind of resolution where we understand how to deal with conflict resolution without picking up a firearm and hurting someone. Nothing good comes out of this."

The identities of those killed over the holiday weekend haven't been confirmed yet by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

"We are extremely busy today with the cases from the long weekend," Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie Ballew said in an email Tuesday morning to news organizations. "Please be patient as I work to gather this information and to assure that the decedents are identified and families are notified on the cases."

Tuesday morning

Officers responded around 6:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive on the report of a delayed person shot, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in an email. They are stable.

Additional details haven't been released.

WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler

A man is dead after a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Glen Arm Court, near West 34th Street and North High School Road, Burris said in a press release.

Additional information hasn't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Douglas Swails at 317-327-3475 or email him at douglas.swails@indy.gov.

Labor Day

WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler

Around 11:30 p.m., IMPD officers found a man with at least one apparent gunshot wound in the common entry area of an apartment building in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street, near Holt Road, IMPD Maj. Kerry Buckner. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspects in this incident, possibly two males, left the scene in a grey or dark green SUV, Buckner said.

On Aug. 17, Charles Allen III, 45, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the apartment complex.

Shutterstock/Shutterstock The man died despite treatment in intensive care.

Around 10:30 p.m., a person arrived at Community Hospital North with at least one apparent gunshot wound, Burris said in an email. They are awake and breathing.

IMPD hasn't announced additional details, including where the person was possibly shot.

WRTV Photo/Jake Weller

Around 7 p.m., IMPD officers found a man with at least one apparent gunshot wound in the 800 block of South Pasadena Street, Young said.

Homicide detectives were speaking with a person of interest in the case, but as of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been announced.

WRTV Photo/Jake Weller

Around 4 p.m., a teenage boy died after he was shot while playing ball with his brother in the first block of North Randolph Street, Young said.

The boy was found with at least one apparent gunshot wound outside a home, Young said.

Detectives are asking for help identifying a suspect.

Do you recognize this suspect?



IMPD needs your help in identifying a possible homicide suspect. The incident occurred yesterday around 4pm near E. Ohio St. & N Randolph St.



Anyone with info should contact the Homicide office at 317-327-3475 or email Mark.Howard@indy.gov. pic.twitter.com/iXrgXxoIrY — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 7, 2021

Photo provided/Andrew Smith WRTV

Around 3:45 p.m., IMPD officers responded to East Washington and North Davidson streets and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds, Young said.

One person died and one person was taken to a local hospital, Young said. Their condition is unknown.

WRTV Photo/Jake Weller

A woman died after a shooting around 3 p.m. in the 6500 block of East 25th Street, Young said.

A man is in serious condition after he was hit by a bullet fired from outside an apartment building just after 1 a.m. on Churchman Avenue in Beech Grove, according to police.



(📸: Eldon Wheeler/WRTV Photo) pic.twitter.com/yDghNgzSkE — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) September 6, 2021

Saturday and Sunday

At least nine people were shot, one fatally, on Saturday and Sunday in Indianapolis, according to information from IMPD.

Saturday: A person is stable after a shooting in the 3500 block of North Kenwood Avenue.

Saturday: A person is "awake and breathing" after a shooting in the 80 block of North Addison Avenue.

Saturday: Two people are stable after a shooting in the 1900 block of West Washington Street.

Sunday: A person is "awake and breathing" after a shooting in the 5200 block of East 32nd Street.

Sunday: A man was shot and killed in the 7800 block of Musket Street

Sunday: A person arrived at Community North Hospital with at least one apparent gunshot wound. Their condition wasn't immediately announced.

Sunday: A person is stable after they came into Eskenazi Hospital with at least one apparent gunshot wound

Sunday: A person is "awake and breathing" after they arrived at Eskenazi Hospital with at least one apparent gunshot wound

Have info?

In addition to calling homicide detectives at 317-327-3475 or emailing the assigned detective, tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.

WRTV Photographers Eldon Wheeler and Jake Weller contributed to this report.