Charges filed following 7-hour standoff in Danville

DANVILLE — A nearly seven-hour standoff in Danville that began on Wednesday night and ended in the early morning hours of Thursday, ended peacefully despite many tense hours for law enforcement in Hendricks County.

Robert Lee Douglas Jr., 37, of Indianapolis is charged with resisting law enforcement and criminal confinement after hiding and refusing to exit a home in Danville upon the arrival of officers attempting to execute felony warrants at the house, according to the Danville Police Department.

The Danville Police Department said upon their arrival at the address of South Kentucky Street around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday evening, Douglas fled into the home from the porch.

Upon entering the home, officers encountered a woman that claimed Douglas was in the house with a knife, according to the police department.

At approximately 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Douglas was located inside the crawl space of the home and taken into custody peacefully. Douglas entered the crawl space through a small vent in the bedroom during the standoff, according to the police department.

The Danville Police Department was assisted by the Brownsburg Police Department, Avon Police Department, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department and the Danville Fire Department.