Clinton County commissioners terminate jail matron Ashley Kelly

Clinton County commissioners have fired jail matron Ashley Kelly following felony charges and pressure from the county commissioners.

The commissioners terminated Kelly's employment during a Tuesday morning meeting, according to officials.

Ashley Kelly faces charges of fraud, theft and official misconduct. Her husband, Sheriff Richard Kelly, also faces related charges.

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The Clinton County Council had previously filed a resolution demanding the commissioners fire the Kellys and restrict their access to county funds.

"People have asked us, 'why now?'" said Commissioner President Jordan Brewer. "We've given Sheriff Kelly multiple opportunities to do what is right in his department, and he's chosen to ignore that."

The commissioners asked for the Kellys' resignations twice but never received them, Brewer said.

"Considering the most recent felony charges, this is a workplace safety issue," he said. "There's no way we can have employees feel unsafe or fear retaliation."

The couple is accused of misappropriating funds from the Indiana State Police Pension Trust. They also face charges in Marion County.

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Commissioners also approved a stronger nepotism policy during Tuesday's meeting. The new rules prohibit relatives from supervising each other in county positions.

The policy applies to all county employees, including jail matrons, according to officials. Elected officials are exempt.

Commissioner Bert Weaver said the situation has been difficult for years.

"It has been a rough six years," Weaver said. "It puts us in a bad position almost every week because something doesn't quite fit right."

Weaver said it's been hard watching the Kellys take vacations while owing the county money.

"This has gone on long enough," he said.

The commissioners plan to ask the Indiana Attorney General to garnish Sheriff Kelly's wages. They want to recover approximately $219,000 owed from the jail commissary account.

They also want the county council and merit board to review the sheriff's pension policy. The proposed "bad actor clause" would prevent retirement benefits after a criminal conviction.

Commissioners addressed claims that some sheriff's office employees were working from home due to restraining orders against the Kellys. No such arrangements have been approved, they said.

The Kellys' jury trial is scheduled for July 14.