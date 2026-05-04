Clinton County sheriff faces gun charge following incident at Jim Irsay's home

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) – Clinton County Sheriff Richard Kelly faces a gun charge and possible jail time in Hamilton County.

Kelly was charged Friday with unlawful carrying of a handgun. If convicted, Kelly could face more than a year in the Hamilton County jail.

“No one is above the law,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Josh Kocher said in an interview. “We hold everyone to the same standard for their behavior. So, being a law enforcement officer does not protect him from this law, and that fact that he’s a sheriff is of no consequence.”

According to prosecuting documents, Kelly, 56, was working an off-duty security job at the former home of late Colts owner Jim Irsay on April 9. A Clinton County deputy said Kelly called him to the Carmel residence, finding Kelly “visibly distressed.”

Kelly directed the deputy toward a desk, charging documents claimed, stating there was something that “needed to be taken care of.”

The deputy said he found Kelly’s personal pistol sitting loaded in the desk drawer. The deputy called Indiana State Police and reported the incident.

Kelly and his wife, Ashley Kelly, have been under a felony indictment out of Clinton County since 2022 for changes of conflict of interest and official misconduct over the misuse of jail commissary funds.

Indiana law prohibits anyone under felony indictment from carrying a handgun, including law enforcement.

“People that have the public trust should be held to a higher standard, not a lower standard,” Kocher said. “You don’t get a pass because of your job.”

Richard and Ashley Kelly face additional felony charges in Marion County. Clinton County Commissioners terminated Ashley’s position as jail matron in April, though she’s currently running to succeed her husband as sheriff in Tuesday’s primary election.

Previously, Kocher said, Indiana had exemptions for law enforcement and some military members to carry a handgun even under felony indictment. But, that loophole was closed when Indiana became a permitless-carry state. “If you’re going to carry a gun, you need to educate yourself on the law and be aware of the rules and restrictions,” Kocher said.

Kelly has an initial court hearing scheduled on June 2 in Hamilton County.