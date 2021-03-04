Columbus mother charged in crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter

COLUMBUS — A 29-year-old Columbus mother has been charged by prosecutors in connection with a drunken-driving crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter in January.

Katelyn Mings, 29, was charged by prosecutors with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person less than 18-years-old, according to a press release from the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 17, her daughter, Kaydence Mings, was found dead after a crash near East 25th Street and County Road 650 East.

Katelyn and another adult were injured in the crash. Their infant was in the car at the time of the crash.

MORE INFO | 10-year-old killed, parents injured in Bartholomew County crash

Katelyn was booked into the Bartholomew County Jail on a $150,000 bond.