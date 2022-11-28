Columbus North High School teacher arrested, fired after trying to meet teen for sex

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A Columbus North High School teacher has been fired after he was arrested in Jennings County on allegations he tried to meet a 14-year-old boy for sex, officials say.

Investigators discovered the 52-year-old, who WRTV is not naming because he hasn't been formally charged, had been having "inappropriate communications" with the teen and arranged to meet him last Wednesday, according to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office.

It was then the now-ex-teacher encountered police and was placed under arrest.

Prior to his termination, the suspect oversaw arts programs at the school, according to a statement from the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation.

He faces preliminary charges of child solicitation and disseminating harmful material to a minor, the sheriff's office said.

"The event from which these charges stem did not involve any students at Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation, and at this time, administrators have not received any report of misconduct involving our students. We will continue to investigate and fully cooperate with law enforcement," BCSC's statement reads.

It continues, "Student safety is our priority at BCSC and policies concerning employee conduct are strictly enforced. Support will be made available for students and staff impacted by this news through our school counselors and mental health partners.”

A spokesperson tells WRTV the suspect was employed by the district dating as far back as 1995.