Community calling for change after shootout

INDIANAPOLIS — Shattered glass, broken windows and blown out tires leave a reminder of what transpired in a west side neighborhood Thursday morning.

“My grandma was still outside; it’s a miracle that she is still here,” a woman who lives in the area but did not want to be identified said. “She was right there in the area and she had to hide behind a tree."

Evidence markers showed all the places bullets landed after three people were injured, two of them critically, overnight in the area of West 19th and North Dexter streets. This is in the Riverside neighborhood near East Riverside Drive and West 21st Street.

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler Bullet markers are placed on the ground Thursday, June 23, 2022, near West 19th and North Dexter streets, where police say three people were wounded during an overnight shootout.

The family knows all too well the sound of gunshots and says something must be done.

“Yes, I’m scared because about a year ago there was a man who got shot. The police were called but he is safe now,” she added.

“[From the] initial investigation, looks like two different parties of people were firing from 18th Street to 19th sSreet just shooting at each other," IMPD Maj. Kerry Buckner said.

The shootout hits too close to home for Terrace Hood.

“One of them was my best friend's son; I can only imagine how his heart dropped when he got that call,” said the Hood2Hood founder & CEO.

A few years ago, hood founded Hood2Hood for underprivileged kids and teens to show them a better way.

“This is 10-15 years of what’s been going on in our community and it starts real young, it starts at 7,8,10,12,13 when these kids don’t have after school activities or mentors in their life to show them the importance of education,” Hood said.

Hood says you can’t stop the violence, but the community must try to slow the spread.

“It comes with the older generation stepping down to the younger generation and confronting them face to face and letting them know there is a better way to get out of this,” Hood said.