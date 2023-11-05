Community holds prayer vigil for mass shooting victims

INDIANAPOLIS — A week ago today, a shooting on the north side took the life of a 16-year-old girl and left 10 people injured.

Today, the community gathered at Northview Church to pray for peace and healing.

"We are united today to say out loud and in prayer that this violence must stop as we pray for peace and non-violence in our streets today."

A moment of silence was taken for the young victims of the shooting. Of the victims was three 16-year-old males, two 17-year-old males, two 18-year-old females, one 21-year-old male, and one 21-year-old female.

16-year-old Kalin Washington, a junior at Warren Central High School, was killed. 16-year-old Terrell Sword, a football player at Lawrence Central, was among the victims that are still recovering.

An investigation is still underway for what caused the shooting.

IMPD says there were more than 100 people in attendance at a party at an E. 65th St. business that was promoted on Snapchat.

Citations have been issued to five people for their connection to the party for several violations, including allowing minors to violate curfew and permitting minors to loiter.