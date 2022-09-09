Community leaders calling for change after Thursday night shooting at north side intersection

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot near the intersection of Capitol Avenue and 38th Street on the north side Thursday night.

IMPD officers responded to the Shell Gas Station in that area and say one person was critically injured in the shooting.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley says they have person on interest in connection with the shooting and officers are confident an arrest will be made.

Lt. Foley says that IMPD officers do regular checks that in that area, including foot patrols.

Police reports show that in 2021, there were 21 reports filed to the address that matches the gas station. Those reports ranged from a shooting to domestic disturbances to fraud investigations. In 2022, there have been 7 reports filed.

“[I'm] frustrated because this has been a continual problem of people hanging out at the gas station,” Rev. Charles Harrison said.

Harrison serves as the Board President for the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition. He says he is fed up with the ongoing violence in this area.

“We’ve had several shootings over the years; we have had people killed,” Rev Harrison said.

The area where the shooting took place is one of the areas his team patrols nearly every day. IMPD even has public safety cameras sitting high above the intersection.

“We can’t get the businesses to cooperate with us in trying to reduce the level of violence by not letting people loiter in their business," Harrison said.

Rev. Harrison is calling on businesses owners to be a part of the solution. He says he wants more security in the area.

The map below shows the homicides in the area since 2015. You can zoom out to see how this area compares to others in the city.