Community leaders unite to combat youth violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — In the wake of a recent mass shooting on July 5, community leaders across Indianapolis are coming together to address youth violence and foster lasting relationships within neighborhoods.

“Building relationships means letting people know their lives are important,” said Rev. Eric Kersey, St. Andrew United Methodist Church.

The initiative includes local neighborhood associations and churches and seeks to provide hope and support to the city’s youth as they walk the streets of Downtown Indianapolis this weekend.

WRTV

"It’s important to show community, to show those relationships that we're building and they come together in different ways in your neighborhood — downtown, east side, west side, north side. I go everywhere because we are one," Debbie Patterson with Positive Impact Neighborhood.

Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD) and city leaders acknowledge that they cannot tackle this issue alone. This weekend, they will join the Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition and dozens of other community leaders for a street walk through downtown Indianapolis, aiming to raise awareness and curb youth violence.

“Indianapolis’ own justice system is not doing the job. I think the police department is, but the rest of the equation is not being carried out,” said Gov. Braun.

This week, Governor Mike Braun (R) criticized the local justice system, stating that both prosecutor Ryan Mears and Mayor Joe Hogsett, (D) are failing to protect residents.

WRTV

"Braun has never once told us what his plan or solution would be to teen gun violence,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

In addition to the street walk, advocates will hold a community conversation on Saturday at the Great Commission Church of God from 3-5 p.m. Leaders say it will be focused on solutions and engagement, emphasizing that addressing violence is not a one-person problem, but a collective community challenge.

“I don’t want parents not to show up and then, when they have to show up, it’s unfortunately visiting their children behind bars,” Antonia Bailey, Survivor Advocate and Support Specialist for IMPD said.

All with the goal of sparking change long after this weekend.

"We just need to bring that hope back into their hearts, that sparkle back into their eyes to live and know they have something to live for,” Ashlynne Walker said.