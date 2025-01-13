Community mourns teen girl killed on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A quiet neighborhood on the city’s south side was shaken over the weekend after a teenage girl was found shot to death outside the complex Saturday.

“It's a somewhat of a quieter neighborhood and so that would scare anybody,” explained IMPD Public Information Officer William Young.

On Sunday, New Direction Church Pastor Kenneth Sullivan prayed with the family and friends of the victim.

“You could see on the young lady the pain and the anguish because when you're young and you see someone your age die violently, it just hits you off guard,” Sullivan explained.

“It's always heartbreaking when you see the impact of the violence. And unfortunately, it's something that I've had to be very familiar with.”

In 2023, Indianapolis saw 48 homicides for teens 19 and younger. In 2024, that number dropped to 20.

Despite the rapid decrease, Young and Sullivan say there is more work to be done.

“We need partners in that stakeholders, clergy, our school systems, parenting is a big must,” Young explained.

“I think that we have to continue our efforts to reduce that 20 from 2024 down to 0 and that's the ultimate goal,” Sullivan explained.

“Helping each other and looking out for each other and not be offended if someone helps come alongside of you and tells you about your child and some things they may be doing and how they can be helped. I think we have to get back to that.”

IMPD has not released any more details regarding the homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475, or e-mail him at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.

RELATED | Chief violence prevention officer talks about addressing youth violence