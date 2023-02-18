Conviction reached in Daleville murder case on victim's birthday

DALEVILLE — February 17 is Robert Huffman's birthday.
He died in 2021 and on Friday, his grandson was found guilty of his murder.
Prosecutors say Trent Kreegar hit Huffman with an object multiple times before kicking and stomping on him during a fight.
Then, Kreegar picked up a wheelbarrow and threw it on his grandfather.
The wheelbarrow caused 25 rib fractures and Huffman later died on Sept. 5, 2021.
After 5 hours of deliberation Friday, Kreegar was found guilty of murder and aggravated battery.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 24.
