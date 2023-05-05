Court docs allege man was playing with handgun, accidentally shot and killed 14-year-old in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH — New details have emerged after the release of court documents surrounding the death of a 14-year-old in Edinburgh Saturday night.

Jonathon Elliot, 14, was shot and killed in Edinburgh when, according to court documents, a 20-year-old living with his family shot him.

According to those documents, Pedro Castillo Salmeron was playing with a handgun when it accidentally fired and struck Elliott.

Elliott was sitting on a couch nearby when he was struck in the chest, according to court documents.

When officers arrived, Elliott was able to tell them that he was playing video games before he "felt something hot".

After shooting Elliott, Salmeron allegedly left to hide the gun, which led officers to believe he fled before their arrival, according to court documents. A short time later, Salmeron made himself known within the residence and was arrested.

Salmeron is charged with reckless homicide.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Elliott's mother Christina Abney shared a little about her son.

"Ever since Jon was little, he loved everybody," Abney said. "He had his moments, but he loved everybody."

Abney says she and her family are still trying to put the pieces together and move forward after their devastating loss. She says it was an accident that never should have happened.

“If he wouldn’t have had that gun my son would still be here," Abney said. "He would still be alive. Jonathan didn’t deserve it."