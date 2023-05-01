Mother in disbelief after 14-year-old shot and killed in Edinburgh, doctors address alarming trend in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A growing and concerning trend across Indiana shows more children are being shot, according to doctors.

Doctors at Riley Hospital for children say they are seeing an, "unfortunate steady stream of children and adolescents who are shot."

This comes just days after 14-year-old Jonathon Elliot was shot and killed in Edinburgh.

His mother is in disbelief.

"Ever since Jon was little, he loved everybody. He had his moments, but he loved everybody," Christina Abney said.

Abney described her son as a kid who loved to laugh, smile, and play video games.

Edinburgh police say they were called to a home off S. Pleasant Street where they found Elliot inside with a gunshot wound in the chest. He later died at Riley Hospital for Children.

"It's not a gun problem, it's a people problem," Edinburgh Police Chief Doyne Little said.

Riley's numbers paint a bigger picture of the state of gun violence impacting Indiana's youth.

So far in 2023 there have been 13 kids taken to Riley for gunshot wounds.

Riley breaks numbers down by accidental and violent:



2023, (as of 4/30/23) 13 total, 6 unintentional, 7 violent



2022, 41 total, 9 unintentional, 32 violent



2021, 55 total, 17 unintentional, 38 violent



2020, 44 total, 17 unintentional, 27 violent



2019, 37 total, 5 unintentional, 32 violent



2018, 29 total, 21 intentional, 8 violent

For Abney and her family, they are trying to put together the pieces of trying to move forward for her son.

She knows this could have been prevented.

“If he wouldn’t have had that gun my son would still be here. He would still be alive and Jonathan didn’t deserve it,” Abney concluded.

Riley Hospital for Children says community members are able to receive free gun locks from the Indiana University School of Medicine Safety Store. The Safety Store is located within the Riley Hospital for Children Outpatient Center.

Each family can receive two free gun locks (per year). The gun locks are provided in partnership with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and fit most guns.

Community members can come inside and ask for the gun locks or there is a curbside pick-up option.

You can find all that information and more at this link.

