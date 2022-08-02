Courts docs: Woman pepper sprayed, drove into woman twice before leaving scene

INDIANAPOLIS — More details have emerged following the hit-and-run death of a 28-year-old woman in the 1100 block of Chester Ave on July 23.

Mary Adame died after she was hit by a driver late July 23 on Indianapolis' east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found Adame with traumatic injuries when they responded about 8 p.m. that day to the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue for a report of a person struck by a vehicle. That's near the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and Prospect Street.

Adame died the next day due to blunt force trauma, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

On Aug. 1, IMPD announced the arrest of Jamaria Clay, 21, of Indianapolis for her connection to the homicide.

According to court documents, Clay and Adame were driving in opposite directions on Chester Avenue when they nearly struck each other head-on.

After the near collision, Adame, her passenger and Clay exited their cars. During the confrontation, Clay pepper sprayed the other two.

Eyewitnesses in their homes noticed a small child in the back seat of the gold Volkswagen Passat driven by Clay. As Adame and her passenger went back to their car, court documents say she put her car into reverse and pinned Adame between the two vehicles.

According to court documents, Clay then drove forward and backed into Adame again.

Clay fled from the scene, according to IMPD.

When officers located the Passat and Clay near the scene the following day, Clay explained to her family at the scene her involvement.

Clay faces one count of murder, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.