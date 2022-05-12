Crawford County judge involved in 2019 Indianapolis shooting accused of battering husband

CRAWFORD COUNTY — A southern Indiana judge previously involved in a 2019 shooting in Indianapolis has been arrested on suspicion of battering her husband in front of their children.

Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell, 40, was charged Thursday with a single felony count in connection with the April 12 incident, court records show.

Bell had an argument with her husband that night that ended with her striking him in the left side of his face, a probable cause affidavit alleges.

An investigation by the Indiana Department of Child Services found two of the couple's children, aged 12 and 8, witnessed the altercation, according to the affidavit.

Indiana State Police investigated the alleged battery and a special prosecutor was appointed to the case.

In April, the Crawford County Republican Party announced Bell suspended her campaign for reelection.

Bell is one of three judges who faced discipline charges in connection with a 2019 altercation that led to a shooting outside a downtown Indianapolis White Castle. Fellow Crawford County judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs were both shot and taken to the hospital that night.

Court documents say the judges got into a verbal altercation with another group and Bell "extended her middle finger" before a physical confrontation broke out and then shots were fired.

Adams and two men from the other group were arrested after the shooting.

Jacobs and Bell were both reinstated to the bench in December 2019 after serving 30-day suspensions. Adams was ordered to serve a 60-day suspension.