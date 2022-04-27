Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Crime Stoppers asks public to help them stop violence at bars, clubs, event halls

IMPD is asking the public for any information on businesses that they believe may be serving alcohol when they shouldn't after a series of shootings at bars across the city.
Police out front of Tiki Bob's
Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 10:33:12-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana says there's a problem happening across Indianapolis: violence at bars, night clubs and event halls.

In a release, they said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Commercial Crimes branch has been keeping a close eye on several businesses in the area where violent incidents have been happening.

These include JD’s Pub, Team One, Ebony and Ivory, Taps and Dolls and Tiki Bob's. Tragically, lives have been lost due to this violence.

RELATED | Indianapolis pub where woman fatally shot had been operating without a liquor license for a year

IMPD said the bars they're watching were violating several rules that businesses must follow to operate.

They want you to let them know if there are other places they should know about that are violating rules.

Some of those violations include:

  • Operating without proper permits or licenses
  • Bootlegging
  • Serving minors,
  • Over-serving patrons
  • Serving alcohol after 3 a.m.
  • Exceeding posted occupancy load
  • Adult entertainment in violation of zoning
  • Tax evasion
  • The location has created an environment of chaos, disorder and violence

RELATED | Taps and Dolls in downtown Indianapolis denied liquor license renewal by state commission

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said you can send an email to William.carter@indy.gov or Christopher.boomershine@indy.gov if you have any information. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimetips.org , or their free app P3Tips, or call them at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

TOP STORIES: Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers | Three people found dead after shooting at apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side | Park Tudor student attacked: What his mother wants to see done in response | Purdue freshman goes from the pool to the Oscars | Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!