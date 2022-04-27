Crime Stoppers asks public to help them stop violence at bars, clubs, event halls

INDIANAPOLIS — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana says there's a problem happening across Indianapolis: violence at bars, night clubs and event halls.

In a release, they said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Commercial Crimes branch has been keeping a close eye on several businesses in the area where violent incidents have been happening.

These include JD’s Pub, Team One, Ebony and Ivory, Taps and Dolls and Tiki Bob's. Tragically, lives have been lost due to this violence.

IMPD said the bars they're watching were violating several rules that businesses must follow to operate.

They want you to let them know if there are other places they should know about that are violating rules.

Some of those violations include:



Operating without proper permits or licenses

Bootlegging

Serving minors,

Over-serving patrons

Serving alcohol after 3 a.m.

Exceeding posted occupancy load

Adult entertainment in violation of zoning

Tax evasion

The location has created an environment of chaos, disorder and violence



Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said you can send an email to William.carter@indy.gov or Christopher.boomershine@indy.gov if you have any information. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimetips.org , or their free app P3Tips, or call them at 317-262-TIPS (8477).