Detectives say doorbell camera video contradicts suspect's account after dog shot

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Greenwood woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after deputies say she shot a dog in a Johnson County neighborhood on Feb. 4.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman who said her dogs were being attacked and a loose dog was in the area.

Ten minutes later, the woman called again and told a dispatcher she shot the dog.

As the investigation continued, deputies obtained video that shows Marian Martin on her neighbor's front porch. While she was there, the dog appeared on camera and Martin fired two shots. She missed the second time.

Deputies say that video appears to contradict what the woman initially told police.

You can watch more of the Ring doorbell video below.

Doorbell video shows woman shooting neighbor's dog

An initial hearing is scheduled for March 6.