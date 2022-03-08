Driver, 15, and 2 teen passengers arrested after fleeing in stolen SUV, traveling 55 mph over limit: ISP

PERU — A 15-year-old driver and two passengers, aged 19 and 16, were arrested Monday after they were seen traveling about 55 mph over the speed limit in a stolen SUV and fled an attempted traffic stop, police say.

The teens, all from South Bend, were taken into custody after they crashed into a ditch on U.S. 31 near Eel River Road and led police on a brief foot pursuit, according to Indiana State Police.

A pursuit began about 6 p.m. after an off-duty state trooper saw them traveling at about 115 mph in a 60 mph zone in a Jeep Cherokee on U.S. 31 near County Road 1400 South.

An on-duty trooper tried to stop the teens near Miami County Road 500 South, where they fled. Police chased the SUV until it crashed into the ditch.

The two passengers bailed and fled on foot, but the 16-year-old was detained immediately. Police found the 19-year-old in a nearby wooded area using a police dog and took him into custody.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The driver faces charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, aggressive driving, and operating a vehicle without a driver's license.

Both passengers face one count each of resisting law enforcement.

WRTV does not name suspects until they've been formally charged.