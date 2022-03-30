Driver fires shots after chase ends near Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — A driver fired shots out of a vehicle after running from Indiana State Police troopers on Interstate 74 near Brownsburg.

ISP Sgt John Perrine said the pursuit ended near SR 267 on I-74. According to initial information no one was injured by the initial gunfire.

Initial reports from state police say the gunfire came from the driver. Indiana State Police say no troopers have fired their weapons.

I-74 is closed in both directions at the 61 mile marker.

