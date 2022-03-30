Watch
Driver fires shots after chase ends near Brownsburg


Photo Provided/INDOT traffic cam
A driver fired shots after a chase ended on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, on Interstate 74 near State Road 267 in Brownsburg.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Mar 30, 2022
BROWNSBURG — A driver fired shots out of a vehicle after running from Indiana State Police troopers on Interstate 74 near Brownsburg.

ISP Sgt John Perrine said the pursuit ended near SR 267 on I-74. According to initial information no one was injured by the initial gunfire.

Initial reports from state police say the gunfire came from the driver. Indiana State Police say no troopers have fired their weapons.

I-74 is closed in both directions at the 61 mile marker.

WRTV is working to confirm more information.

