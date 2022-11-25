Watch Now
Edinburgh man arrested in fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Columbus

Cox, Katie
Posted at 11:28 AM, Nov 25, 2022
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — An Edinburgh man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting late Thanksgiving Day, officials say.

The 20-year-old suspect was booked into Bartholomew County Jail on suspicion of murder but had not been formally charged as of Friday.

Bartholomew County Sheriff's deputies began their investigation about 6:13 p.m. Thursday while responding to a report of a shooting in the 15000 block of North Bluff Road. It was there they found a male suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Medics at the scene provided aid to the victim and he was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

WRTV has reached out to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office for more information on the victim.

WRTV will not name the suspect until formal charges are filed.

