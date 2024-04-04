Elliahs Dorsey sentenced to 31 years in prison in killing of IMPD Officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly four years after Metropolitan Police Officer Breann Leath was shot to death while responding to a domestic incident, a judge on Thursday sentenced the man who killed her to 31 years in prison.

Marion Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner also sentenced Elliahs Dorsey to 15 years of mental health probation that will begin after he serves his time in prison.

"You know now that you… have a significant mental illness and if you don’t take care of it you are capable of extremely violent acts," Stoner told Dorsey. "You have taken one of our best and brightest off our streets."

A jury on Feb. 23 decided that Dorsey fired a hail of gunshots blindly through a closed door when he killed Leath on April 9, 2020.

Jury finds Elliahs Dorsey guilty but mentally ill on all 6 counts in killing of IMPD Officer Breann Leath

Leath and three other officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex near 21st street and Shadeland Avenue.

According to evidence and testimony during the trial, Dorsey was inside that apartment and armed with a Kel-Tec PLR-16, a handgun that fires the same bullets as an AR-15 rifle.

Dorsey fired eight shots through the closed door. Two rounds struck Leath in the head. He also shot and wounded Aisha Brown as she ran from the apartment.

During Thursday's hearing, Dorsey spoke from the witness stand and apologized to Leaht's family, Brown and her family and his own family.

"I was not in my right mind that day, judge," Dorsey said. "I think you know that. I think this whole court knows that."

During the trial, mental health experts testified they believed Dorsey was having a brief psychosis.

In an 911 call prior to the shooting, Dorsey told dispatch: "I feel like someone been tryna kill me all day. I’m not paranoid about this."

Moments later, he asked: "Officer, you ever had the feeling you think someone is trying to kill you all day?"

Leath's loved ones were not swayed by Dorsey's mental illness claims.

“Your honor, there are millions of people in this country that suffer from various stages of mental illness that does not give someone the right to take a life," terstified Officer Desiree Biggers, Leath's best friend on IMPD's East District.

Prosecutors had been seeking the death penalty, but they dismissed it citing evidence showing Dorsey was deemed mentally ill and ineligible for the death penalty.

Prosecutors argued that Dorsey should be found guilty of Leath's murder, Brown's attempted murder and other crimes. Defense attorneys asked the jury to find Dorsey not guilty by reason of insanity.

Dorsey was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, criminal confinement and battery.

After deliberating for about 14 hours over two days, jurors reached a compromise on the most serious charges, finding Dorsey guilty but mentally ill of reckless homicide instead of murder in Leath's death, and of tcriminal recklessness instead of attempted murder for the shots he fired at the three other officers who were alongside Leath.

The jury also found him guilty but mentally ill of the attempted murder and criminal confinement of Aisha Brown, the woman he held captive and wounded that day.

Under Indiana law, defendants found guilty but mentally ill must be evaluated and treated for mental illness by the Department of Correction while they serve whatever prison sentence a judge orders.

Leath, 24, had been an IMPD officer for about two-and-a-half years. Before that, Leath worked the Indiana Department of Correction in the nursery at the Indiana Women's Prison. The DOC has since named the unit in Leath's honor.

Leath was also a young single, mom who left behind a young son. She loved sunflowers, loved to laugh and joke with friends and family.

And she deeply loved her son Zane, who will soon turn eight.

"Breann was such a kind person that she would have called Mr. Dorsey's familoy to let them know he was going to the hospital because he was paranoid," Biggers testified. "And if he was hungry, she wouldd have bought him food as well."

