Exchange over car crash led to fatal shooting outside Far Eastside gas station: Court doc

INDIANAPOLIS — A verbal exchange over a car crash preceded a shooting late Thursday on the Far Eastside that left a man dead, a court document alleges.

The suspect, 41, who has not been formally charged, is accused of shooting the victim five times outside a Marathon gas station, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Metro police found the victim wounded while responding about 10:57 p.m. to the gas station, 9950 E. 38th St. for a report of a person shot. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video showed the suspect was driving an ice cream truck when he struck a Camaro, according to the affidavit.

After the collision, the suspect got out of the truck, looked at the damage and started to move the vehicle before the victim came out of the gas station.

Another person then ran up to the truck to get the suspect to stop.

It was then the suspect and victim got into a conversation. At one point the suspect pulled out a gun, waved it, pointed to the damage and put it back in his pants. He later pulled it out again and shot the victim three times. The victim then fell to the ground, at which point the suspect shot at him twice more, the affidavit alleges.

The suspect then got back into the truck and left the scene.

Later, about 12:02 a.m., the suspect returned to the scene, yelling, "I shot him." It was then he was taken into custody. He was taken to IMPD's Homicide Office for a recorded statement but was unable to make one "due to being intoxicated and angry," according to the affidavit.

The victim's identity has not yet been confirmed by the Marion County Coroner's Office.