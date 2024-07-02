Family, friends remember 18-year-old killed on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a tragic ending that a family said they did not see coming.

"If you know something say something. Stop protecting people who are killing our babies," DeAndra Dycus, Executive Director of Purpose for My Pain said.

Family members said 18-year-old Isaac Williams, who was looking for a new start in Indiana, was shot and killed over the weekend.

At a balloon release on the northeast side, relatives said Williams had just moved to Indianapolis after he turned 18.

"I cried like a baby yesterday over and over," Isaac Williams' grandfather said.

A heartbroken grandfather, looking for comfort after getting a call Sunday morning about his grandson, Isaac Williams.

"Every morning, I get up and get on my knees and pray to the Lord to take care of my kids,” Isaac’s grandfather said.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at an apartment complex off East 39th Street. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Isaac Williams who died from his injuries.

"He was a fun-loving young man who was kind of naive. He did not know Indianapolis," Teresa Brown, Isaac Williams' Aunt said

Brown tells Amber that her nephew had just moved here from Phoenix, AZ after he turned 18.

"He was here trying to start his own life. He came from Arizona and wanted to do his own thing, which is why he got his own apartment. Had a job. Just wanted to start his own life," Brown said.

"Thaddeus and Teresa are my cousins and she called me weeping this morning. I asked if she was okay, and she said no. My nephew was murdered," Dycus said.

Dycus attended the vigil.

"If it wasn't for Teresa, I would not be here. I'm tired of balloon releases. I'm tired of parents crying,” said Dycus. "Enough is enough. We ought to be sick and tired of gathering on 38th & Sherman, 38th & College, and 38th & Keystone memorializing kids."

"Even when you are focused and staying on your path, you still got to make sure you're watching your surroundings and the people that you hang with," Montez Williams, Issac Williams' Cousin said.

"I didn't see this coming. It's just that simple. If you see something, say something. And for those who think you're not going to be affected you will," Brown said.

This fatal shooting is still under investigation, IMPD did not share any other details about what happened when we reached out to investigators this afternoon.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact IMPD Det. Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

Alternatively, anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).