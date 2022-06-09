Family with kids among those caught in crossfire in Canal Walk shooting, court doc says

INDIANAPOLIS — A family with young children and a dog was among those caught in the crossfire when a shooting broke out last month near the downtown Canal Walk, injuring several people, newly-released court documents reveal.

Police allege the suspects, 20-year-old Radrice Johnson and 19-year-old Dayvon Jackson, shot the mother, two other women, and a girl on the night of May 11. But according to a probable cause affidavit, the father of that family was also injured when he accidentally shot himself in the foot while trying to defend his family.

The couple's children, aged 3 and 4, and others were there that night to play at the Colts Canal Playspace. The children had just finished when the family all started leaving together and shots suddenly rang out, according to the affidavit.

It was at that point the father drew a gun but accidentally dropped it and shot himself. The mother was also shot once, but their children suffered only scrapes and bruises from when they ran from the gunshots and fell to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Police discovered the shooting began after 12:20 p.m. following a confrontation between two groups on opposite sides of the canal — the one Johnson and Jackson were with and a second group of mostly females.

One of the victims told police she was with friends walking toward the park when the group that included Johnson and Jackson started "talking crazy to her" and "she may have said things back," according to the affidavit.

Surveillance footage captured the exchange leading up to the shooting, which started with someone in Johnson and Jackson's group trying to get the second group's attention. Someone in the second group said "I know you not talking about us", and then a male in the first group was heard saying, "Do you want to fight", according to the affidavit.

Someone in the second group replied, "Ain't nobody want to fight" and then others joined in, making "negative remarks" toward Johnson and Jackson's group. Shortly afterward, Johnson opened fire on the second group while their backs were turned, according to the affidavit.

In response, someone in the second group returned fire, at which point Jackson pulled a gun and fired more shots at them as people were running away. Video captured people "screaming in pain" and running for help while one person laid on the ground shot. Meanwhile, children were seen scared and screaming amid the chaos.

Police said the victims included three women — aged 18, 23, 24, and a 17-year-old girl.

The mother who was there that night was hit once, but the bullet did not hit any of her vital organs, according to the affidavit.

A second victim was shot in the femur and suffered damage to her nerves, leaving her with a limp, according to the affidavit.

A third victim was shot twice in her thigh and damaged her muscles. As a result, she'll need therapy but is expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old was shot twice in her upper arm, striking her humerus and a nerve. It wasn't clear whether the damage is permanent.

Both Johnson and Jackson are charged with four counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, two counts each of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated battery, and one count each of criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license, online court records show.

Bond was set at $200,000 for both men.

A third person in their group, Kewawnist McGee, 18, was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, records show.

Police said a 15-year-old was also arrested in connection with the shooting on an outstanding warrant.

Johnson and Jackson scheduled to appear before a jury Aug. 22 in Marion Superior Court.