Father of 12-year-old boy tortured, starved to death pleads guilty to son's murder

BLOOMINGTON — The father of a boy who authorities allege was tortured and starved to death pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday.

Luis Posso faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison — the sentence a judge handed down to his wife Dayana Medina-Flores last July. Both were charged with murder in May 2019 in connection with Eduardo Posso's death after the 12-year-old was chained up in shackles and in a dog collar.

Investigators said the boy weighed about 50 to 55 pounds, nearly 40 pounds less than an average boy his age at the time of his death.

Police previously said an examination of the boy's body found "multiple signs of abuse and starvation."

The family lived in Myakka City, Florida and detectives said they were in Monroe County area for employment, which includes distributing advertising for a circus that tours around the United States.

Detectives searched the motel room where the family was staying and located a box containing restraints and a K-9 shock collar. During their investigation, detectives also found video of the 12-year-old restrained in a bathtub and a selfie of Luis Posso and Eduardo Posso that shows the child under restraints.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office in Florida had investigated the Posso family five times between March 2017 and May 2019.

After Luis Posso and Medina-Flores were charged, their three other children were placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

Luis Posso is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 18 at Monroe Circuit Court.