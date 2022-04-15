FedEx victim Matthew Alexander's family want others to 'Live a Good Story' in his memory

INDIANAPOLIS — “Live a Good Story"

It’s a phrase the family of 32-year-old Matthew Alexander coined as they work through their grief, while also focusing on keeping his legacy alive.

“Because that is what Matt did for 32 years, he lived a good story,” Brad Alexander, Matt’s dad said.

Brad describes his son as a warm person who would do anything for you. The Butler University graduate was a bachelor, he loved to travel and bought his first home in Avon, his hometown, just a few years ago.

“There is a big void in our family now we miss him,” Debbie Alexander, Matt’s mom said.

Matt loved sports. His favorite NFL team was the Buffalo Bills.

“It just so happened this past year, the weekend before Thanksgiving the Colts played in Buffalo,” Debbie said.

Debbie Alexander Debbie, Michelle and Brad Alexander

Twelve of Matt’s friends drove to Buffalo and met the Alexander’s for the weekend. Along with them, a jersey with Matt’s nickname and high school baseball number.

“They had a Bills jersey made with Zander 16 on the back and that jersey went when they tailgated,” Debbie said.

Debbie Alexander

Matt's birthday is March 11th. This year, his family celebrated at a place he would’ve loved to visit.

“We went to Topgolf because that's what he wanted to do last year and he was too stubborn to call and make reservations, so the wait was too long, so we went bowling,” Debbie said.

Debbie Alexander

The Alexanders will continue to honor Matt and remember him and his love for sports through the Matthew Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund

This spring they will give away the first scholarship. The amount, $16,000, in honor of #16 that Matt wore on the baseball field at Avon High School.

“We're going to be going to the high school games to watch the kids play looking for a young man that displays the same qualities that Matt did,” Debbie said.

Qualities like teamwork and kindness, that’s what they will be looking for in the player who receives the scholarship.

Wearing hoodies with the “Live a Good Story” printed on the front, Debbie & Brad, along with their daughter Michelle, Matt’s sister, met WRTV at the Avon Junior Athletic field. A place where they are honoring Matt, on the very fields he once played on.

On a wall at the field is a mural that reads “Live a Good Story - Matt Alexander #16.

This summer, they will hold another baseball tournament on July 16 and 17 at the AJA ball fields in order to continue raising money for the scholarship fund. A softball tournament will also be held in Avon later this summer.

