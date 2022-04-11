WATCH: Five families of FedEx victims file lawsuit against FedEx, security company

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly one year after eight people were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis, five families of the people who were killed, along with their attorneys, have filed a federal lawsuit.

The families of Amarjeet Johal, Amarjit Sekhon, Jasvinder Kaur, John “Steve” Weisert and Karli Smith filed the lawsuit against FedEx Corporation, FedEx Ground Package System, Inc, Federal Express Corporation, FedEx Corporate Services, Inc and Securitas Securtity Services USA.

The complaint is for personal injuries and wrongful death.

COUNT I: General Negligence

COUNT II: Failure to Warn

COUNT III: Failure to Keep Premises Safe

COUNT IV: Negligence- Failure to Provide Adequate Security as to Defendant Securitas

COUNT V: Negligent hiring, training and supervision as to defendant FedEx Corp…

COUNT VI: Negligent hiring, training and supervision as to defendant Securitas

Three tort claims were filed in October 2021 against the City of Indianapolis and Marion County potentially seeking a total of $2.1 million. The claims, filed by Winston & Strawn in Washington, DC, and the Sikh Coalition, are for Lakhwinder Kaur, who was shot and injured, Gurinder Bains on behalf of the estate of Jaswinder Singh, who was shot and killed, and Harpreet Singh, who was shot and injured. Each is potentially seeking $700,000 in damages.

