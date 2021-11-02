Fire at address of homicide scene in Indianapolis under investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — The cause of a fire Monday night at the same address as a homicide less than 48 hours before remains under investigation, according to Indianapolis police.

Indianapolis Fire Department personnel were called around 10:30 p.m. Monday to the 3200 block of Hovey Street after a neighbor called 911 to report a fire, according to a tweet from IFD. No one was home and there were no reported injuries.

10:36 PM - #IFD Firefighters’s make quick work of blaze at 3227 Hovey St. after alert neighbor reports fire to 911. No one home - No injuries. Fire under control within minutes. #UnderInvestigation pic.twitter.com/9K6NV7U9OE — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) November 2, 2021

The fire happened less than 48 hours after Jalen Chatmon, 28, died after he was found shot around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to IMPD. The cause of the fire remains unknown and under investigation.

It's unclear at this time if the homicide and house fire are connected.