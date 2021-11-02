Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local newsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Fire at address of homicide scene in Indianapolis under investigation

items.[0].image.alt
Indianapolis Fire Department/Photo Provided
An investigation is underway into a house fire on Monday, November 1, 2021, in the 3200 block of Hovey Street in Indianapolis. This is the same address where a man was fatally shot less than 48 hours before.
3200 blk hovey street fire.png
Posted at 4:31 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 16:31:31-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The cause of a fire Monday night at the same address as a homicide less than 48 hours before remains under investigation, according to Indianapolis police.

Indianapolis Fire Department personnel were called around 10:30 p.m. Monday to the 3200 block of Hovey Street after a neighbor called 911 to report a fire, according to a tweet from IFD. No one was home and there were no reported injuries.

The fire happened less than 48 hours after Jalen Chatmon, 28, died after he was found shot around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to IMPD. The cause of the fire remains unknown and under investigation.

It's unclear at this time if the homicide and house fire are connected.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!