Fishers homicide suspect had history of abuse against ex-wife, followed her to gas station

FISHERS — Court documents released today are giving additional insight into what led to a man killing his ex-wife last week at a Fishers gas station.

Joshua Farmer, 32, of Anderson is accused of killing his ex-wife, Kayla Farmer, 33, last week as she sat in her car at the Speedway gas station near 116th Street and Allisonville Road.

According to court documents, Joshua Farmer had a history of abuse against Kayla Farmer – including a June 1 report of battery.

He was also accused of punching and choking Kaylah Farmer on May 21 in front of their children.

Joshua Farmer has also been accused of pointing a gun at one of his children’s heads.

At the time of the shooting, in which Joshua Farmer reportedly emptied his gun into her van as she sat at a gas pump, there was an active warrant out for his arrest in Hamilton County.

Investigation unveiled that Joshua Farmer had followed Kaylah from her place of work to the gas station in his new girlfriend’s car before shooting Kaylah.

After the shooting, Joshua Farmer reportedly called his new girlfriend that he “took care of it” when speaking about Kaylah. When she questioned what he meant, he told her “we don’t need to get into that.”

Joshua Farmer is charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a handgun and criminal recklessness.