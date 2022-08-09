Fishers police seek help ID'ing man suspected of indecent exposure at Goodwill

FISHERS — A man is suspected of exposing himself last month inside a Goodwill on Fishers' east side, and police are now asking the public for any information that would help identify him.

The Fishers Police Department on Tuesday released a photo of the man, saying he was the suspect of an indecent exposure between 5-5:30 p.m. July 5 at the store, 11561 Geist Pavillion Drive.

This is near a swim school for children, but Fishers police Sgt. Tom Weger said there is "no indication he was trying to be around children.

After the alleged exposure, the man was seen walking west near the Ale Emporium restaurant at 11501 Geist Pavillion Drive, according to the news release.

Fishers police are urging anyone with more information to contact Detective Jonathan Dossey at dosseyj@fishers.in.us.