Former Bedford Police Officer preliminarily charged with battery, strangulation

Andrew Smith/WRTV Photo
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 05, 2022
BEDFORD — A now former Bedford Police Officer is facing preliminary charges after allegedly battering someone in January 2021.

Indiana State Police tell WRTV the officer was employed with Bedford Police at the time of the alleged battery but has since resigned.

ISP said in a news release that Bedford Chief of Police Terry Moore contacted them after getting a complaint about the battery from a citizen.

A special prosecutor reviewed the findings, and the officer faces preliminary charges of official misconduct, strangulation and battery.

The officer turned himself in to the Lawrence County Jail on March 4, 2022, according to ISP.

