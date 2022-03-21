Former instructional aide at New Palestine High School found guilty of attempted child seduction, other charges

NEW PALESTINE — A former instructional aide at New Palestine High School has been found guilty of multiple charges after he tried to solicit a student for sex on school grounds in 2019.

Justin McCaw was found guilty on March 17, 2022, of child seduction, stalking and official misconduct. The student also said McCaw touched her inappropriately and drove past her home.

In 2019, McCaw denied all of the allegations and told authorities he spoke with many students about their boyfriends, parents or other teachers, adding he couldn’t think of anything important from a conversation with the victim.

McCaw was fired and issued a no-trespass warning for all South Hancock School property.

“I want to stress how important it is for parents to have ongoing conversations with their children about sexual predators,” said Prosecutor Brent Eaton. “Children need to hear that it is never their fault. They need to know how to say ‘no’ and to report any incident with an adult that makes them feel uncomfortable.”

McCaw's sentencing is scheduled for April 14.