Former Martinsville police chief sentenced for official misconduct

MARTINSVILLE — A former Indiana police chief was sentenced on Friday to probation after pleading guilty to official misconduct on Friday.

Matthew Long, the former police chief in Martinsville, was sentenced to a one-year suspended jail sentence that was converted to one-year probation.

Long plead guilty to official misconduct to receive the sentence.

According to WRTV reports in 2019, Long made adjustments to the city’s “sick days” tracking system. The charges for theft and official misconduct related to misuse of sick time and overtime pay.

Long received thousands of dollars in excess overtime and sick time to which he was not entitled, according to an audit released by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

According to court documents, at the end of 2016, Long submitted a pay voucher to pay himself for the 9 sick days allegedly accrued during 2016.

The City of Martinsville has a policy that allows police officers to accrue up to 110 days (880 hours) of sick leave time.

After 110 days have been “banked,” any additional time is paid at the following schedule: 1-3 days to be paid at $75 per day; 4-6 days at $85 per day; and 7-9 days at $95 per day.

Long also submitted a pay voucher at the end of 2017 to be paid for sick days allegedly accrued that year.

The payouts resulted in Long receiving $1,530 in sick pay to which he was not entitled, prosecutors, alleged in a probable cause affidavit.

An audit said Long also received $6,786 in excess overtime pay he didn’t earn.

The theft charge Long faced was dismissed as part of the plea deal he agreed to.