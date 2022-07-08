Former New Castle police officer indicted on federal charges

NEW CASTLE — A former New Castle Police Officer is facing charges related to using excessive force against three people.

Aaron Strong, 44, allegedly violated the civil rights of three individuals by using unreasonable force when he assaulted an arrestee and two pretrial detainees.

Strong is also charged with witness tampering "for engaging in misleading conduct toward another person with the intent to hinder, delay, and prevent the communication to a federal law enforcement officer of information" relating to the assault of the arrestee.

If convicted on all charges, Strong faces up to 50 years in prison.