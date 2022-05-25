Former Vincennes police chief, wife arrested

VINCENNES — A former Vincennes police chief was arrested Wednesday on allegations he used more than $35,000 collected as evidence for personal use.

Dustin Luking, 48, is charged with theft, official misconduct and forgery. All three charges are felonies.

The criminal investigation began in July 2019. Luking resigned from the Vincennes Police Department in October 2019.

According to Indiana State Police, during the investigation involving Dustin Luking, ISP Detective Sergeant Greg Ashby revealed over $35,000 had been taken from the evidence vault.

Luking allegedly used the funds for personal use.

An Indiana State Board of Accounts audit revealed several additional discrepancies involving Luking, according to ISP. The audit revealed over $14,000 was used by Luking for personal use between 2013-2016.

Luking's wife, Bethany J. Shelton Luking, 49, has also been arrested and charged with crimes.

In August 2019, Indiana State Police investigated a theft of prescription medication at the Bettye J. McCormick Senior Center in Vincennes where Shelton Luking was employed. Luking was charged with Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud or Deceit.