Fort Wayne man formally charged in killings of Indiana woman, 3 kids

FORT WAYNE (AP) — A man accused of killing a woman and her three young children in a northeastern Indiana home has been formally charged with four counts of murder in last week's slayings.

Allen County prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against 21-year-old Cohen B. Hancz-Barron, who had been held on preliminary murder counts since his June 2 arrest.

The bodies of 26-year-old Sarah Nicole Zent, her 5-year-old son, Carter Matthew Zent; 3-year-old son, Ashton Duwayne Zent; and 2-year-old daughter, Aubree Christine Zent, were found June 2 in a Fort Wayne home.

A coroner found that all four had died of stab wounds and Zent had also been strangled.

