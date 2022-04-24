Four dead after three shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent weekend has left four people dead after three separate shootings in Indianapolis on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers responded to a business in the 1900 block of N College Avenue and found a man inside who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Matthew Panknonie at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Matthew.Pankonie@indy.gov .

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a man was found outside in the 4000 block of Alsace Place near 38th Street and Franklin Road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov

Two victims were found shot around 7:30 a.m. Sunday outside of a building in the 4000 block of Stratford Court. Both people have died, according to IMPD.

No information about what led up to each shooting or possible suspects was available.