Friends remember victim killed in Broad Ripple Mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS-- WRTV is learning more about the victim who was killed in the mass shooting at a bar in Broad Ripple over the weekend.

The Marion County Coroner’s office identified the victim as 36-year-old Timothy Brown Junior.

“He would outwork you on the mat and he would hug you at the end of it, “Jamie Bradley, Brown Jr.'s friend told WRTV.

Those who knew Brown Jr. the best describe him as a friend to all, a wrestler and a father.

WRTV

“He wanted to make an impact on youth and make sure they had a positive force on their life growing up,” Justin King told WRTV.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police say an argument started inside Landsharks before the shooting. Police say a 25-year-old suspect grabbed his gun from a woman and started shooting. Police say he was arrested hours later using public safety cameras and license plate readers.

“It was probably one of the hardest punches I’ve taken, and I’ve had my fair share,” Bradley added.

This weekend’s shooting marks the second mass shooting in Broad Ripple in less than a year. The Broad Ripple Village Association hopes that change will come of this weekend.

“The majority of the bars in our area are doing the right thing using some of these promoters they’re not using some of these promoters host parties that tend to draw more violent crowds,” Jordan Dillon with the Broad Ripple Village Association told WRTV.

It’s all in an effort to make sure that violent crime in Broad Ripple doesn’t happen again. “It’s senseless, I don’t understand it and it needs to change,” Bradley concluded.

Court records show the suspect is due in court Tuesday morning.