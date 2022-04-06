Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Gary man gets 103 years for shooting woman dead, burning car

Trial opens over police chief sex scandal
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
<p>A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.</p>
Trial opens over police chief sex scandal
Gary man gets 103 years for shooting woman dead, burning car
Posted at 9:16 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 21:21:39-04

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Lake County judge has sentenced a Gary man to more than 103 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend and leaving her body in a car he set ablaze.

A jury last month convicted 37-year-old Hugh Scott for the June 2018 slaying of 39-year-old Davita Ward. Judge Samuel Cappas sentenced him Tuesday to 65 years for murder, 16 years for aggravated battery, two and a half years for arson and 20 years for a habitual offender enhancement.

Scott has denied his involvement in the crime. He said in court, “I am not that monster they are pointing me out to be."

TOP STORIES: 'I'm truly devastated': Mother of recovering infant recalls attack by child's grandfather | Missing Lebanon woman found dead, husband preliminarily charged with murder | Another person accuses Indianapolis dealership of odometer fraud | Boone County commissioners confirm mystery development, but state provides no details | Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH