Greene County woman sentenced for Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

BLOOMFIELD — A Greene County woman who joined the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and then tried to use her non-vaccinated status to escape any jail time was sentenced Tuesday.

Dona Sue Bissey, of Bloomfield, has been sentenced to two weeks behind bars and 60 hours of community service.

In the days following the insurrection, Bissey repeatedly boasted on social media about storming the U.S. Capitol, along with conspiracy-laden posts that supported the QAnon movement, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in July.

Bissey is now the 15th person to be sentenced on charges stemming from the Capitol riots.

