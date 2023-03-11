Greenfield man sentenced to prison after breaking into house, stealing firearms and selling them

INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, William Campbell, 32, and another individual broke into a Hancock County residence and stole 25 firearms on February 8, 2021.

Campbell sold the firearms and as of today, only 8 of the 25 have been recovered by officers.

Campbell is prohibited from possessing any firearms due to his previous three felony convictions for theft and drug charges.

“Trafficking of stolen guns fuels the violence that devastates so many families,” Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the South District of Indiana, said. “Criminals like this defendant are part of the reason why so many firearms end up in the hands of dangerous criminals. The sentence imposed here demonstrates that those who violate our homes and endanger our neighbors will be held accountable.”