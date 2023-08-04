Greensburg man sentenced to 25 years after exploiting 11-year-old on Snapchat, Kik

INDIANAPOLIS — A 25-year-old Greensburg man will spend the next 25 years in federal prison after he was found guilty of sexually exploiting a young girl on social media.

Matthew Hostetler, 26, was sentenced this week after he was found guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor earlier this year.

Hostetler, according to court documents, was investigated by an Oklahoma Sheriff's Office in January 2020 for his involvement in a Kik Messenger group created for people interested in child sex abuse materials.

Using the username "Warriorheart1997", Hostetler shared videos and images of a then 11-year-old girl.

In April 2021, a search warrant of Hostetler's home led to the retrieval of his phone. On the phone were messages of him coercing the girl to send him items via Snapchat.

Investigators also found messages on the phone of Hostetler bragging to other members of the group chat that “it took two months to get to this point with her (Lola), you gotta be patient and kind and sweet,” and “she’s in love with me. She literally jumps to do what I ask.”

Investigators made contact with the girl who said Hostetler would threaten her if she did not send materials to him.

“It has long been the case that many pedophiles like this defendant use online platforms such as Kik and Snapchat to prey on children, and even preteens,” said United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “These criminals use lies, manipulation and threats to sexually exploit children with utter disregard for the lasting trauma they inflict."

Myers continued with a message to parents.

"I urge parents and guardians to talk to the children in their lives about what they’re doing online and make sure they have trusted adults they can turn to for help," Myers said. "I commend the FBI, the Winnebago County (Oklahoma) Sheriff’s Department, and the Greensburg Police Department for their work to seek justice for this victim and protect other children from this online predator.”