Greensburg man sentenced to 650 years for string of 1980s Shelby County rapes and assaults

INDIANAPOLIS — A Greensburg man, found guilty of a string of sexual assaults between 1982-85 was sentenced Friday in Shelby County to 650 years in prison.

Steven Ray Hessler of Greensburg was convicted in March on 19 separate felony charges. For each count, he faced a maximum of 50 years in prison. The charges included two counts of rape, six counts of unlawful deviate conduct, seven counts of burglary resulting in bodily injury, three counts of criminal deviate conduct and one count of robbery. All are Class A felonies.

The judge set Hessler’s sentence to 650 years, as some of the sentences will happen concurrently.

Multiple victims testified during the sentencing hearing about trauma caused by Hessler’s actions and his continued actions since his attacks. Multiple victims explained their fear of Hessler returning to kill them in the aftermath of his attacks.

During trial, prosecution explained Hessler attacked his victims in the middle of the night with his face covered by a ski mask or legging and stole cash or other items while armed with a gun or knife. He sexually assaulted his female victims and in many cases tied them up.

In one instance, Hessler struck a male victim with a gun, leaving the man in a coma for several months.

Hessler was caught by investigators after years of being careful. Investigators were able obtain a sample of Hessler's DNA from an envelope he licked to send a utility payment. It was then matched with that obtained from the scene of the attack.

Police executed a search warrant on Hessler's home in August 2020 and discovered photographs stolen from a victim and computers that showed he had been tracking down two other victims. Police also found clothing and other items that matched the description of attire and objects used in the attacks, including coats with ski masks in the pockets.