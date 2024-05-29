'He put a gun to my belly': Woman carjacked at gas station before officer-involved shooting speaks

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is sharing her thoughts publicly after a gun was pointed at her during a carjacking on her way to work on Tuesday.

That carjacking, in the 2800 block of Post Road, eventually led to an officer-involved shooting in which 20-year-old Jerrett Gray Jr. was killed.

That woman, who asked to remain anonymous for her own safety, says she was on her way to work at 8 a.m. when she was approached.

"A guy with a ski mask walked up to my window and said 'give me everything you got'," the woman said. "He put a gun to my belly and said 'give me everything'."

She says when the gun was pointed at her she decided to give him everything.

Later that day, around IMPD officers were involved in a shooting in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court with one of the alleged suspects. That suspect, Gray Jr., died at a local hospital from the shooting.

A second suspect was eventually located and arrested along with another man and a 17-year-old.

"The first thing I thought (we he put the gun to my stomach) was my daughter," the woman said. "This is the gas station I take my daughter to. She'd usually be in the car seat on the way to school. Thank God school ended. They would've taken my daughter."

She says he message to others is to just stay aware and be careful.

"You got to be careful out here," the woman said. "I checked my surroundings and it was suspicious, but I didn't know it was for me. The minute they saw others leaving, they took action."