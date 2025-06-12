Hendricks County Prosecutor clears deputies in fatal May 5th courthouse shooting

DANVILLE — The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has completed its review of the officer-involved shooting that occurred on May 5 outside the Hendricks County Courthouse.

Prosecutor Loren Delp announced that Deputies Zachary Emmitt and Nathan Phillips acted lawfully and with justifiable cause in the use of deadly force against 65-year-old Mark Vawter.

ISP identify man killed by deputies outside Hendricks County courthouse; no officers injured

The investigation, conducted by the Indiana State Police, revealed that Vawter drew a firearm as deputies were escorting inmates into the courthouse.

Responding to the immediate threat, Deputies Emmitt and Phillips discharged their weapons. Vawter fired one round, which struck a nearby light pole and narrowly missed officers, inmates, and civilians.

Vawter was the great-grandfather of two children, Iris and Ares, who had died in a car crash earlier this year.

The children were in a vehicle struck by a man fleeing from Avon Police in a stolen car. One child died at the scene, while the other succumbed to injuries days later. The driver responsible for the crash, S’Doni Pettis, is facing multiple charges, including causing death while operating a motor vehicle.

RELATED | Driver fleeing from Avon police crashes, claims life of baby, injures toddler

“This was a heartbreaking situation,” said Prosecutor Delp. “The loss of Mark Vawter is extremely sad. We understand he was overcome with grief following the tragic loss of his great-grandchildren. While our legal conclusion is clear, the human cost is very real, and our thoughts are with everyone affected.”

Delp also expressed concern for the emotional toll on the deputies involved, stating, “No officer wants to be put in the position of having to use deadly force. Deputies Emmitt and Phillips were faced with a split second, life-threatening situation and responded with courage and professionalism. Still, the impact of that moment will stay with them, and we recognize the weight they now carry.”

The case is officially closed, and both deputies have been cleared of any wrongdoing.