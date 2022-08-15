Hendricks County Sheriff's deputy injured after vehicle rammed by suspect in pursuit

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A Hendricks County Sheriff's deputy was injured early Monday during a pursuit when a domestic violence suspect rammed a truck into his vehicle and took off, an official says.

It happened shortly after 5:33 a.m. in the 5200 block of East Main Street just outside Avon as the deputy was responding to a report that the 51-year-old Avon man had strangled a woman, according to Hendricks County Sheriff's Capt. Amanda Goings.

Just as deputies arrived, they were notified the man was leaving in a truck. That prompted a short pursuit, during which the man hit the deputy's driver's side door and continued into a wooded area, Goings said.

Additional deputies and K-9 units with Danville and Plainfield police tracked the man and later took him into custody.

The deputy was reported to be stable immediately following the collision. He was taken to a hospital along with the suspect, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and a second deputy who was stung while tracking the suspect.

Hendricks County Jail records show the suspect was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal confinement.

WRTV is withholding the suspect's name pending formal criminal charges.

Additional details weren't immediately available.